Mob kills, razes suspected motorcycle thief in Osun
News photo The Nation  - A middle-aged suspected motorcycle thief simply identified as Loni was on Sunday killed and set ablaze by an angry mob in Osun State.The Nation gathered that Loni was mobbed when he attempted to steal a motorcycle in Ilesa on Sunday morning.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

