Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Building collapses in Lagos
News photo Vanguard News  - A building has reportedly collapsed in Lagos State. This building is located at Adeleye Street, Lady Lark in Bariga area of Lagos

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Again, another building collapses in Lagos The Punch:
Again, another building collapses in Lagos
Building collapses in Lagos community Ripples Nigeria:
Building collapses in Lagos community
Again, another building collapses in Lagos Republican Nigeria:
Again, another building collapses in Lagos
Building collapses in Lagos - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Building collapses in Lagos - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 BBNaija S7: Sheggz professes undying love for Bella, says he wants to marry her - The Street Journal, 17 hours ago
2 Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0 - Complete Sports, 13 hours ago
3 Anthony Joshua breaks down in tears during press conference as he explains bizarre ring meltdown after losing to Oleksandr Usyk (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Lekki deep-sea port to create 112,000 jobs – Minister - The Nation, 19 hours ago
5 BBNaija 7: Diana threatens to slap Rachel over Giddyfia - The Nation, 19 hours ago
6 'I am going to finish you to the last,' Wike to those working with his 'enemies' - Legit, 21 hours ago
7 Paris Club Refund: ‘You Dished Out Half Truth’ - Governors Reply Ned Nwoko - The Nigeria Lawyer, 11 hours ago
8 Man arrested for impregnating his daughter and forcing her into prostitution in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 2023: Why Atiku’s presidential bid will fail, by VON DG - The Nation, 18 hours ago
10 Enugu Communities And Herders' Union, Miyetti Allah Set Up Joint Task Force To Tackle Killings, Abductions - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info