Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
Legit
8
The Nation
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
Nigerian Army denies knowing identity of soldiers who murdered Yobe Islamic cleric
Peoples Gazette
- Nigerian Army denies knowing identity of soldiers who murdered Yobe Islamic cleric
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Army breaks silence as police nab two soldiers for allegedly killing Islamic cleric
Channels Television:
Army Vows To Investigate As Police Arrest ‘Two Soldiers’ Over Murder Of Islamic Cleric
The Nation:
Two soldiers arrested over murder of Islamic cleric in Yobe
CKN Nigeria:
Nigerian Army Reacts To Alleged Killing Of Islamic Cleric By Two Soldiers
MetroStar Nigeria:
Nigerian Army arrests Islamic cleric’s killers
More Picks
1
BBNaija S7: Sheggz professes undying love for Bella, says he wants to marry her -
The Street Journal,
20 hours ago
2
Paris Club refund: We did not take $100m from Consultants for state elections, NGF -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
3
Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0 -
Complete Sports,
15 hours ago
4
Anthony Joshua breaks down in tears during press conference as he explains bizarre ring meltdown after losing to Oleksandr Usyk (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Soludo bans movement of cattle on foot in Anambra -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
Lekki deep-sea port to create 112,000 jobs – Minister -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
7
Disappointment as Super Falconets crash out of World Cup -
SoccerNet Nigeria,
9 hours ago
8
Paris Club Refund: ‘You Dished Out Half Truth’ - Governors Reply Ned Nwoko -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
14 hours ago
9
BBNaija: Kess evicted from reality show -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
10
NDLEA intercepts 249,600 Tramadol tabs at Lagos airport, arrests freight agent -
Prompt News,
19 hours ago
