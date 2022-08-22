Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
Legit
8
The Nation
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Strike: FG mulls proscription of ASUU
Vanguard News
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Tori News:
FG Thinking Of Proscribing ASUU Over Lingering Strike
Independent:
FG Mulls Proscription Of ASUU Over Lingering Strike
News Wire NGR:
Report: FG mulls proscription of ASUU over failure to call-off strike
Naija News:
FG Mulls Proscription Of ASUU Over Lingering Strike
More Picks
1
BBNaija: Drama as Diana tears up after clashing with Chichi over Deji (Video) -
Gist Reel,
12 hours ago
2
‘Why Proscribe IPOB And Not Miyetti Allah?’ – Soyinka On Farmer-Herder Crisis -
Channels Television,
10 hours ago
3
"I gat you baby": Baba Rex gushes as he marks 7th wedding anniversary with wife -
Legit,
11 hours ago
4
Water tank falls, kills two in Bariga – NEMA -
The Nation,
12 hours ago
5
Six Killed in Kwankwaso’s Convoy Auto Crash in Nasarawa -
This Day,
17 hours ago
6
Real reasons I parted ways with President Buhari - Peter Obi's running mate, Baba-Ahmed -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
7
Nigerian student becomes first African to win 108-year-old award, gets $10,000 -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
8
Police Seal ASCSN National Secretariat As Workers Protest Alleged Corruption | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
5 hours ago
9
NiMet predicts Monday to Wednesday weather, alerts airlines -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
10
Harsh Economy: LandWey reviews delivery timelines for its Urban Prime 2,000 unit Lagos Project -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
