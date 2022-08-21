Post News
News at a Glance
Falconets 0-2 Netherlands: Nigeria knocked out in the quarterfinals
Pulse Nigeria
- Netherlands knock out Nigeria's Falconets with 2 first half goals
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
The Eagle Online:
Falconets bow out of FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup
National Accord:
Falconets bow out of FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup
Nigerian Eye:
Falconets crash out of Under-20 Women's World Cup
News Break:
Falconets Crash Out Of FIFA U20 World Cup
Edujandon:
Netherlands knocks Falconets out of Women’s Under-20 World Cup
More Picks
1
BBNaija S7: Sheggz professes undying love for Bella, says he wants to marry her -
The Street Journal,
17 hours ago
2
Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0 -
Complete Sports,
13 hours ago
3
Anthony Joshua breaks down in tears during press conference as he explains bizarre ring meltdown after losing to Oleksandr Usyk (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Lekki deep-sea port to create 112,000 jobs – Minister -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
5
BBNaija 7: Diana threatens to slap Rachel over Giddyfia -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
6
'I am going to finish you to the last,' Wike to those working with his 'enemies' -
Legit,
21 hours ago
7
Paris Club Refund: ‘You Dished Out Half Truth’ - Governors Reply Ned Nwoko -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
11 hours ago
8
Man arrested for impregnating his daughter and forcing her into prostitution in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
2023: Why Atiku’s presidential bid will fail, by VON DG -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
10
Enugu Communities And Herders' Union, Miyetti Allah Set Up Joint Task Force To Tackle Killings, Abductions -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
