Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun APC Bemoans Killing of another Party  Chieftain by Suspected PDP Thugs Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has condemned the gruesome murder of another chieftain of th
This Day  - Osun APC Bemoans Killing of another Party  Chieftain by Suspected PDP Thugs Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has condemned the gruesome murder of another chieftain of th

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrest six suspects as APC chieftain goes missing in Osun Daily Post:
Police arrest six suspects as APC chieftain goes missing in Osun
Police arrest 8 suspects over killing of APC chieftain in Osun – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Police arrest 8 suspects over killing of APC chieftain in Osun – The Sun Nigeria
Gunmen Murder APC Chieftain In Osun Independent:
Gunmen Murder APC Chieftain In Osun
Police arrest eight suspects for killing APC chieftain in Osun The Eagle Online:
Police arrest eight suspects for killing APC chieftain in Osun
Gunmen Kill APC Chieftain In Osun The Will:
Gunmen Kill APC Chieftain In Osun


   More Picks
1 Man arrested for impregnating his daughter and forcing her into prostitution in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 BBNaija S7: Sheggz professes undying love for Bella, says he wants to marry her - The Street Journal, 24 hours ago
3 Paris Club refund: We did not take $100m from Consultants for state elections, NGF - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
4 Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0 - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
5 BBNaija Season 7: “It’s about to be a chaotic season” Jubilation as Biggie merges Level 1 and Level 2 housemates (Video) - Kemi Filani Blog, 18 hours ago
6 IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency - The Nation, 22 hours ago
7 REVEALED: Identities Of Nigerian Soldiers Who Allegedly Killed Popular Yobe Islamic Cleric, Stole His Vehicle - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
8 Six Killed in Kwankwaso’s Convoy Auto Crash in Nasarawa - This Day, 10 hours ago
9 2023: Electronic transmission of results has come to stay, INEC assures Nigerians - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Drama as Diana tears up after clashing with Chichi over Deji (Video) - Gist Reel, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info