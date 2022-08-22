Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Real reasons I parted ways with President Buhari - Peter Obi's running mate, Baba-Ahmed
News photo Daily Post  - The Labour Party, LP, presidential running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed has opened up on why he parted ways with President Muhammadu Buhari. Baba-Ahmed and

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Peter Obi Linda Ikeji Blog:
Peter Obi's running mate Yusuf Datti reveals why he parted ways with President Buhari
Why I Parted Ways With Buhari - Peter Obi’s Running Mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed Breaks Silence The Trent:
Why I Parted Ways With Buhari - Peter Obi’s Running Mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed Breaks Silence
"He lost his principles" - Peter Obi The Herald:
"He lost his principles" - Peter Obi's running mate explains reason for parting ways with Buhari
Real reasons I parted ways with President Buhari – Peter Obi’s running mate, Baba-Ahmed Nigerian Eye:
Real reasons I parted ways with President Buhari – Peter Obi’s running mate, Baba-Ahmed
Baba-Ahmed shares reasons why he parted ways with President Buhari Pulse Nigeria:
Baba-Ahmed shares reasons why he parted ways with President Buhari
Why I Parted Ways With Buhari – Datti Baba-Ahmed The Will:
Why I Parted Ways With Buhari – Datti Baba-Ahmed
Why I Stopped Backing President Buhari – Peter Obi’s Running Mate, Baba-Ahmed Naija News:
Why I Stopped Backing President Buhari – Peter Obi’s Running Mate, Baba-Ahmed
Why I Parted Ways With President Buhari - Datti Baba-Ahmed Talk Glitz:
Why I Parted Ways With President Buhari - Datti Baba-Ahmed
LP vice precidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed Opens up on Why He Parted Ways With Buhari Edujandon:
LP vice precidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed Opens up on Why He Parted Ways With Buhari


   More Picks
1 Paris Club refund: We did not take $100m from Consultants for state elections, NGF - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Osinbajo Inaugurates Electricity Board As FG Moves to resolve Tariff shortfalls in Power Sector - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
3 Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0 - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
4 BBNaija Season 7: “It’s about to be a chaotic season” Jubilation as Biggie merges Level 1 and Level 2 housemates (Video) - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
5 IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency - The Nation, 24 hours ago
6 REVEALED: Identities Of Nigerian Soldiers Who Allegedly Killed Popular Yobe Islamic Cleric, Stole His Vehicle - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 Six Killed in Kwankwaso’s Convoy Auto Crash in Nasarawa - This Day, 12 hours ago
8 Real reasons I parted ways with President Buhari - Peter Obi's running mate, Baba-Ahmed - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 Speeding driver crushes okada rider, passenger to death in Ogun - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 2023: Electronic transmission of results has come to stay, INEC assures Nigerians - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info