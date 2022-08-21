Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Portable bags chieftaincy title in Ogun, flaunts coronation videos online
Legit  - Portable got a new name for himself as the Amuludun of Tigbo, a town in Aworiland. He bagged the chieftaincy title and flaunted videos from the ceremony online.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

