Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Tinubu will end corruption in Nigeria – Yuguda
News photo Daily Post  - A former governor of Bauchi State, Malam Isa Yuguda has said Bola Tinubu will effectively tackle the issue of corruption if he is eventually elected as President of Nigeria in 2023.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

As President, Tinubu Will Address Problem Of Corruption In Nigeria – Yuguda Independent:
As President, Tinubu Will Address Problem Of Corruption In Nigeria – Yuguda
2023: Tinubu will end corruption in Nigeria – Yuguda Nigerian Eye:
2023: Tinubu will end corruption in Nigeria – Yuguda
2023: Tinubu as president will end corruption in Nigeria — Bauchi ex-governor, Yuguda News Wire NGR:
2023: Tinubu as president will end corruption in Nigeria — Bauchi ex-governor, Yuguda
Bola Tinubu will end corruption in Nigeria - Mallam Isa Yuguda Pulse Nigeria:
Bola Tinubu will end corruption in Nigeria - Mallam Isa Yuguda
2023: Tinubu will end corruption in Nigeria – Yuguda Observers Times:
2023: Tinubu will end corruption in Nigeria – Yuguda


   More Picks
1 Paris Club refund: We did not take $100m from Consultants for state elections, NGF - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Osinbajo Inaugurates Electricity Board As FG Moves to resolve Tariff shortfalls in Power Sector - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
3 Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0 - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
4 BBNaija Season 7: “It’s about to be a chaotic season” Jubilation as Biggie merges Level 1 and Level 2 housemates (Video) - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
5 IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency - The Nation, 24 hours ago
6 REVEALED: Identities Of Nigerian Soldiers Who Allegedly Killed Popular Yobe Islamic Cleric, Stole His Vehicle - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 Six Killed in Kwankwaso’s Convoy Auto Crash in Nasarawa - This Day, 12 hours ago
8 Real reasons I parted ways with President Buhari - Peter Obi's running mate, Baba-Ahmed - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 Speeding driver crushes okada rider, passenger to death in Ogun - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 2023: Electronic transmission of results has come to stay, INEC assures Nigerians - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info