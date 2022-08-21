Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Media personality Agba Jalingo released on bail
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Media personality Agba Jalingo has been released as confirmed by Human Rights Activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana. LIB reported earlier that Jalingo who is the publisher of CrossRiverWatch, was arrested on Friday August 19 by ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Journalist Agba Jalingo Released On Bail Tori News:
Journalist Agba Jalingo Released On Bail
Media personality Agba Jalingo released on bail Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Media personality Agba Jalingo released on bail
Journalist Agba Jalingo Released On Bail Reporters Wall:
Journalist Agba Jalingo Released On Bail
Popular Nigerian Media Personality, Agba Jalingo Released On Bail Glamsquad Magazine:
Popular Nigerian Media Personality, Agba Jalingo Released On Bail


   More Picks
1 Man arrested for impregnating his daughter and forcing her into prostitution in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 BBNaija S7: Sheggz professes undying love for Bella, says he wants to marry her - The Street Journal, 24 hours ago
3 Paris Club refund: We did not take $100m from Consultants for state elections, NGF - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
4 Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0 - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
5 BBNaija Season 7: “It’s about to be a chaotic season” Jubilation as Biggie merges Level 1 and Level 2 housemates (Video) - Kemi Filani Blog, 18 hours ago
6 IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency - The Nation, 22 hours ago
7 REVEALED: Identities Of Nigerian Soldiers Who Allegedly Killed Popular Yobe Islamic Cleric, Stole His Vehicle - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
8 Six Killed in Kwankwaso’s Convoy Auto Crash in Nasarawa - This Day, 10 hours ago
9 2023: Electronic transmission of results has come to stay, INEC assures Nigerians - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Drama as Diana tears up after clashing with Chichi over Deji (Video) - Gist Reel, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info