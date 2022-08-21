Post News
Singer Ayra Starr replies those asking if she doesn?t have clothes (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nigerian Singer Ayra Starr has served a response to those asking if she doesn’t have clothes.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Singer, Ayra Starr replies those asking if she doesn’t have clothes (video)
Tori News:
Singer Ayra Starr Replies People Asking If She Doesn’t Have Clothes (Video)
The Dabigal Blog:
Singer Ayra Starr replies those asking if she doesn’t have clothes (video)
Naija Parrot:
Singer, Ayra Starr replies those asking if she doesn’t have clothes (video)
Gist Lovers:
Ayra starr reacts to those asking if she doesn’t have clothes (video)
Kanyi Daily:
Ayra Starr Slam Those Asking If She Doesn’t Have Clothes [Video]
More Picks
1
Man arrested for impregnating his daughter and forcing her into prostitution in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
BBNaija S7: Sheggz professes undying love for Bella, says he wants to marry her -
The Street Journal,
24 hours ago
3
Paris Club refund: We did not take $100m from Consultants for state elections, NGF -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
4
Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0 -
Complete Sports,
19 hours ago
5
BBNaija Season 7: “It’s about to be a chaotic season” Jubilation as Biggie merges Level 1 and Level 2 housemates (Video) -
Kemi Filani Blog,
18 hours ago
6
IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
7
REVEALED: Identities Of Nigerian Soldiers Who Allegedly Killed Popular Yobe Islamic Cleric, Stole His Vehicle -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
8
Six Killed in Kwankwaso’s Convoy Auto Crash in Nasarawa -
This Day,
10 hours ago
9
2023: Electronic transmission of results has come to stay, INEC assures Nigerians -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
10
BBNaija: Drama as Diana tears up after clashing with Chichi over Deji (Video) -
Gist Reel,
5 hours ago
