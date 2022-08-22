Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Water tank falls, kills two in Bariga – NEMA
News photo The Nation  - A water tank from a scaffold fell and killed two persons at Ladi Lak, Bariga, Lagos State on Sunday night, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

