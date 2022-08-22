Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Edouard Mendy names former Super Eagles captain Vincent Enyeama among greatest African goalkeepers of all time
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy has named former Super Eagles captain Vincent Enyeama as one of the four greatest African goalkeepers of all time.


Mendy, who won the 2021 AFCON with Senegal

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Chelsea star, Mendy names four greatest African goalkeepers of all time Daily Post:
Chelsea star, Mendy names four greatest African goalkeepers of all time
Mendy names Enyeama among Africa’s best goalies The Punch:
Mendy names Enyeama among Africa’s best goalies
Chelsea Star Mendy Names Vincent Enyeama & 3 Others As Greatest African Goalkeepers Naija Loaded:
Chelsea Star Mendy Names Vincent Enyeama & 3 Others As Greatest African Goalkeepers
Mendy names Enyeama among Africa’s greatest goalkeepers – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Mendy names Enyeama among Africa’s greatest goalkeepers – The Sun Nigeria
Chelsea number one names Super Eagles legend among Africa’s greatest goalkeepers SoccerNet Nigeria:
Chelsea number one names Super Eagles legend among Africa’s greatest goalkeepers
Mendy names Enyeama as Africa’s Top four best goalie of all time The News Guru:
Mendy names Enyeama as Africa’s Top four best goalie of all time


   More Picks
1 Man arrested for impregnating his daughter and forcing her into prostitution in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 BBNaija S7: Sheggz professes undying love for Bella, says he wants to marry her - The Street Journal, 24 hours ago
3 Paris Club refund: We did not take $100m from Consultants for state elections, NGF - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
4 Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0 - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
5 BBNaija Season 7: “It’s about to be a chaotic season” Jubilation as Biggie merges Level 1 and Level 2 housemates (Video) - Kemi Filani Blog, 18 hours ago
6 IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency - The Nation, 22 hours ago
7 REVEALED: Identities Of Nigerian Soldiers Who Allegedly Killed Popular Yobe Islamic Cleric, Stole His Vehicle - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
8 Six Killed in Kwankwaso’s Convoy Auto Crash in Nasarawa - This Day, 10 hours ago
9 2023: Electronic transmission of results has come to stay, INEC assures Nigerians - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Drama as Diana tears up after clashing with Chichi over Deji (Video) - Gist Reel, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info