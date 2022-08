News at a Glance

Nigeria Eliminated From U-20 World Cup After 2-0 Loss To Netherlands The Will - August 22, (THEWILL) - Nigeria's female Under-20 team, the Super Falconets, were beaten 2-0 by their Netherlands opponents in the quarter-finals of the 2022 U-20 Women's World Cup, bringing their impressive campaign in Costa Rica to a premature end.



News Credibility Score: 41%