Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


HURIWA threatens to drag FG, five Govs to ICC over South-East killings, kidnappings
Daily Post  - The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Monday threatened to drag the Federal Government of Nigeria and the five governors in the South-East geopolitical zone to the International Criminal Court in The Hague Netherlands over the ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

HURIWA threatens to drag FG to ICC over South-East killings, kidnappings – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
HURIWA threatens to drag FG to ICC over South-East killings, kidnappings – The Sun Nigeria
HURIWA threatens to drag FG, five Govs to ICC over South-East killings, kidnappings Nigerian Eye:
HURIWA threatens to drag FG, five Govs to ICC over South-East killings, kidnappings
South-East Killings: HURIWA Threatens To Drag FG, Five Govs To ICC Anaedo Online:
South-East Killings: HURIWA Threatens To Drag FG, Five Govs To ICC
HURIWA Threatens Lawsuit Against South-East Govs Over Insecurity In Region Mojidelano:
HURIWA Threatens Lawsuit Against South-East Govs Over Insecurity In Region


   More Picks
1 Paris Club refund: We did not take $100m from Consultants for state elections, NGF - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Osinbajo Inaugurates Electricity Board As FG Moves to resolve Tariff shortfalls in Power Sector - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
3 Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0 - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
4 BBNaija Season 7: “It’s about to be a chaotic season” Jubilation as Biggie merges Level 1 and Level 2 housemates (Video) - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
5 IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency - The Nation, 24 hours ago
6 REVEALED: Identities Of Nigerian Soldiers Who Allegedly Killed Popular Yobe Islamic Cleric, Stole His Vehicle - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 Six Killed in Kwankwaso’s Convoy Auto Crash in Nasarawa - This Day, 12 hours ago
8 Real reasons I parted ways with President Buhari - Peter Obi's running mate, Baba-Ahmed - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 Speeding driver crushes okada rider, passenger to death in Ogun - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 2023: Electronic transmission of results has come to stay, INEC assures Nigerians - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info