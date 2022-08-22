Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tribunal grants Oyetola, APC's prayer for substituted service on Adeleke
News photo Vanguard News  - The Election Petition Tribunal sitting on the just concluded governorship election in Osun state has granted the motion exparte brought before it by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress, APC, for a substituted service on the ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tribunal grants Oyetola The Punch:
Tribunal grants Oyetola's substituted service application on Adeleke
Osun tribunal orders substituted service on Adeleke  – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Osun tribunal orders substituted service on Adeleke  – The Sun Nigeria
Tribunal grants Oyetola’s substituted service application on Adeleke The Eagle Online:
Tribunal grants Oyetola’s substituted service application on Adeleke
Tribunal grants Oyetola PM News:
Tribunal grants Oyetola's requests in petition filed against Adeleke - P.M. News
Tribunal grants Oyetola’s substituted service application on Adeleke Republican Nigeria:
Tribunal grants Oyetola’s substituted service application on Adeleke


   More Picks
1 Osinbajo Inaugurates Electricity Board As FG Moves to resolve Tariff shortfalls in Power Sector - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
2 Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0 - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
3 BBNaija Season 7: “It’s about to be a chaotic season” Jubilation as Biggie merges Level 1 and Level 2 housemates (Video) - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
4 REVEALED: Identities Of Nigerian Soldiers Who Allegedly Killed Popular Yobe Islamic Cleric, Stole His Vehicle - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
5 "I gat you baby": Baba Rex gushes as he marks 7th wedding anniversary with wife - Legit, 7 hours ago
6 Six Killed in Kwankwaso’s Convoy Auto Crash in Nasarawa - This Day, 14 hours ago
7 Real reasons I parted ways with President Buhari - Peter Obi's running mate, Baba-Ahmed - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Drama as Diana tears up after clashing with Chichi over Deji (Video) - Gist Reel, 9 hours ago
9 NiMet predicts Monday to Wednesday weather, alerts airlines - The Punch, 8 hours ago
10 Harsh Economy: LandWey reviews delivery timelines for its Urban Prime 2,000 unit Lagos Project - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info