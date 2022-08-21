Post News
Newspapers
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
Legit
8
The Nation
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
‘Why Proscribe IPOB And Not Miyetti Allah?’ – Soyinka On Farmer-Herder Crisis
Channels Television
- He said Nigeria must always put the country's history in perspective in order to understand security challenges.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
“I wonder why government proscribe IPOB and not Miyetti Allah”, Soyinka queries
Tori News:
IPOB: Miyetti Allah Should Be Proscribed As A Terrorist Organization – Soyinka
Naija News:
IPOB: Miyetti Allah Should Be Proscribed Too – Soyinka
NPO Reports:
Why Proscribe IPOB Without Doing Same to Miyetti Allah; Soyinka Demands Answer From Buhari’s Govt
Julia Blaise Blog:
Why are you proscribing IPOB without proscribing Miyetti Allah -- Wole Soyinka queries FG
Anaedo Online:
LATEST: Proscribe Miyetti Allah Like You Did To IPOB – Soyinka
More Picks
1
Osinbajo Inaugurates Electricity Board As FG Moves to resolve Tariff shortfalls in Power Sector -
Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
2
Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0 -
Complete Sports,
23 hours ago
3
BBNaija Season 7: “It’s about to be a chaotic season” Jubilation as Biggie merges Level 1 and Level 2 housemates (Video) -
Kemi Filani Blog,
21 hours ago
4
REVEALED: Identities Of Nigerian Soldiers Who Allegedly Killed Popular Yobe Islamic Cleric, Stole His Vehicle -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
5
"I gat you baby": Baba Rex gushes as he marks 7th wedding anniversary with wife -
Legit,
7 hours ago
6
Six Killed in Kwankwaso’s Convoy Auto Crash in Nasarawa -
This Day,
14 hours ago
7
Real reasons I parted ways with President Buhari - Peter Obi's running mate, Baba-Ahmed -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
8
BBNaija: Drama as Diana tears up after clashing with Chichi over Deji (Video) -
Gist Reel,
9 hours ago
9
NiMet predicts Monday to Wednesday weather, alerts airlines -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
10
Harsh Economy: LandWey reviews delivery timelines for its Urban Prime 2,000 unit Lagos Project -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
