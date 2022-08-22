Manchester United's new £70m signing, Casemiro, breaks down in tears as he says final goodbye to Real Madrid after 9 years at the club (videos) Linda Ikeji Blog -







Manchester United new signing, Casemiro broke down in tears as he bid farewell to Real Madrid after nine years at the club during a farewell press conference on Monday morning, August 22 Manchester United new signing, Casemiro broke down in tears as he bid farewell to Real Madrid after nine years at the club during a farewell press conference on Monday morning, August 22



News Credibility Score: 99%