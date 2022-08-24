Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Lekki Deep Sea Port will create 112,000 jobs’ – Transport Minister says
News Wire NGR  - The Federal Government has said that the Lekki Deep Seaport project would create 112,000 jobs to Nigerians upon its completion.

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Leadership:
Lekki Deep Seaport Will Increase FG’s Revenue, Create 112,000 Jobs – Minister
The Sun:
Lekki port project to create over 112,000 jobs for Nigerians –Sambo
Independent:
Lekki Deep Sea Port Will Create 112,000 Direct, Indirect Jobs – Minister
Business Post Nigeria:
FG Expects 112,000 Jobs from Lekki Deep Seaport
Tech Economy:
Lekki Deep Sea Port Estimated to Create 112,000 Jobs for Nigerians – TechEconomy.ng


   More Picks
1 PDP crisis: Wike not an emperor, can only order his slaves in Rivers State - Lamido - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 N50m debt: Court and police seize Andy Uba's cars - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 'Kwankwaso loves Igbos so much', NNPP's founder Boniface Aniebonam says - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 Oro festival: Pastor arrested as church members allegedly stone traditional worshipper to death in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Oliseh quits German Club after two months in charge - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Nigerian Operatives Arrest Two Dangote Trucks With 300 Bags Of Smuggled Foreign Rice, Detain Drivers - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
7 Nigerian students from Zamfara state expelled by Cyprus university over unpaid tuition - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Nigerian Road Safety Agency, FRSC Investigates Rotational Number Plate In Viral Video, Says It's Illegal - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
9 “Why You Should Never Tell Your Partner That You Cheated If You Really Love Him/Her” – Blessing CEO Reveals - Edujandon, 19 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Biggie issues stern warning to Sheggz, Bella - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info