Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
APCON changes name, now ARCON, bans use of foreign models, V.O artists
Nigerian Tribune
- Tribune Online
APCON changes name, now ARCON, bans use of foreign models, V.O artists
Apex regulatory body in the nation’s integrated marketing communications space, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), has ...
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
ARCON bans use of foreign voice-over artists, models for adverts
Peoples Gazette:
ARCON bans foreign models, voice-over artists in Nigerian adverts
Tori News:
ARCON Bans Foreign Models, Voiceover Artists In Nigerian Adverts
Sundiata Post:
ARCON bans use of foreign models, voice -over artists for adverts
The Street Journal:
ARCON Bans Use Of Foreign Voice-Over Artists, Models For Adverts
News Break:
ARCON Bans Use Of Foreign Models, Voice Over Artistes On Nigerian Advertising Media
More Picks
1
Osinbajo Inaugurates Electricity Board As FG Moves to resolve Tariff shortfalls in Power Sector -
Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
2
Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0 -
Complete Sports,
23 hours ago
3
BBNaija Season 7: “It’s about to be a chaotic season” Jubilation as Biggie merges Level 1 and Level 2 housemates (Video) -
Kemi Filani Blog,
21 hours ago
4
REVEALED: Identities Of Nigerian Soldiers Who Allegedly Killed Popular Yobe Islamic Cleric, Stole His Vehicle -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
5
"I gat you baby": Baba Rex gushes as he marks 7th wedding anniversary with wife -
Legit,
7 hours ago
6
Six Killed in Kwankwaso’s Convoy Auto Crash in Nasarawa -
This Day,
14 hours ago
7
Real reasons I parted ways with President Buhari - Peter Obi's running mate, Baba-Ahmed -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
8
BBNaija: Drama as Diana tears up after clashing with Chichi over Deji (Video) -
Gist Reel,
9 hours ago
9
NiMet predicts Monday to Wednesday weather, alerts airlines -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
10
Harsh Economy: LandWey reviews delivery timelines for its Urban Prime 2,000 unit Lagos Project -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
