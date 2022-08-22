APCON changes name, now ARCON, bans use of foreign models, V.O artists

APCON changes name, now ARCON, bans use of foreign models, V.O artists



Apex regulatory body in the nation’s integrated marketing communications space, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), has ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineAPCON changes name, now ARCON, bans use of foreign models, V.O artistsApex regulatory body in the nation’s integrated marketing communications space, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), has ...



News Credibility Score: 99%