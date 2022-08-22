Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APCON changes name, now ARCON, bans use of foreign models, V.O artists
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
APCON changes name, now ARCON, bans use of foreign models, V.O artists

Apex regulatory body in the nation’s integrated marketing communications space, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), has ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ARCON bans use of foreign voice-over artists, models for adverts The Guardian:
ARCON bans use of foreign voice-over artists, models for adverts
ARCON bans foreign models, voice-over artists in Nigerian adverts Peoples Gazette:
ARCON bans foreign models, voice-over artists in Nigerian adverts
ARCON Bans Foreign Models, Voiceover Artists In Nigerian Adverts Tori News:
ARCON Bans Foreign Models, Voiceover Artists In Nigerian Adverts
ARCON bans use of foreign models, voice -over artists for adverts Sundiata Post:
ARCON bans use of foreign models, voice -over artists for adverts
ARCON Bans Use Of Foreign Voice-Over Artists, Models For Adverts The Street Journal:
ARCON Bans Use Of Foreign Voice-Over Artists, Models For Adverts
ARCON Bans Use Of Foreign Models, Voice Over Artistes On Nigerian Advertising Media News Break:
ARCON Bans Use Of Foreign Models, Voice Over Artistes On Nigerian Advertising Media


   More Picks
1 Osinbajo Inaugurates Electricity Board As FG Moves to resolve Tariff shortfalls in Power Sector - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
2 Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0 - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
3 BBNaija Season 7: “It’s about to be a chaotic season” Jubilation as Biggie merges Level 1 and Level 2 housemates (Video) - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
4 REVEALED: Identities Of Nigerian Soldiers Who Allegedly Killed Popular Yobe Islamic Cleric, Stole His Vehicle - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
5 "I gat you baby": Baba Rex gushes as he marks 7th wedding anniversary with wife - Legit, 7 hours ago
6 Six Killed in Kwankwaso’s Convoy Auto Crash in Nasarawa - This Day, 14 hours ago
7 Real reasons I parted ways with President Buhari - Peter Obi's running mate, Baba-Ahmed - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Drama as Diana tears up after clashing with Chichi over Deji (Video) - Gist Reel, 9 hours ago
9 NiMet predicts Monday to Wednesday weather, alerts airlines - The Punch, 8 hours ago
10 Harsh Economy: LandWey reviews delivery timelines for its Urban Prime 2,000 unit Lagos Project - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info