Kidnappers demand N15m ransom for Osun APC chieftain The Nation - The abductors of the chieftain of All Progressives Congress(APC) and Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Kazeem Alli, have contacted the family for N15 million ransom.Alli was attacked with guns and cutlasses after gunme



News Credibility Score: 99%