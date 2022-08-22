Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Comedian Edo Pikin and wife Jojo welcome their second child, a boy
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Comedian Gbadamasi Agbonjor aka Edo Pikin and his wife have welcomed a second child, a boy.

 

He shared the good news on his Instagram page this evening.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

