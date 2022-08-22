Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man Utd beat Liverpool 2-1 to get first Premier League win under Ten Hag
Vanguard News  - By Emmanuel Okogba Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored as Manchester United got their Premier League campaign back on track with a victory over Liverpool

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

