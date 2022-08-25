Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC hands over fake army general's forfeited property to victim in Lagos
News photo Daily Post  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over a property located at 1A, Joke Ayo Street, Riverside Estate, Alagbado, Lagos, as well

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Convicted fake Army Gen forfeits multi-million assets to defrauded victim in Lagos Vanguard News:
Convicted fake Army Gen forfeits multi-million assets to defrauded victim in Lagos
EFCC Hands Over Forfeited Properties of Convicted Fake Army General to Victim in Lagos The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has handed over a property located at 1A, Joke Ayo Street, Riverside Estate, Alagbado, .. EFCC:
EFCC Hands Over Forfeited Properties of Convicted Fake Army General to Victim in Lagos The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has handed over a property located at 1A, Joke Ayo Street, Riverside Estate, Alagbado, ..
EFCC Hands Over Forfeited Properties of Convicted Fake Army General to Victim in Lagos The Herald:
EFCC Hands Over Forfeited Properties of Convicted Fake Army General to Victim in Lagos
EFCC Hands Over Fake Army General’s Forfeited Property To Victim In Lagos Tori News:
EFCC Hands Over Fake Army General’s Forfeited Property To Victim In Lagos
EFCC Hands Over Forfeited Property Of Convicted Fake Army General To Victims In Lagos The Will:
EFCC Hands Over Forfeited Property Of Convicted Fake Army General To Victims In Lagos
EFCC Hands Over Forfeited Properties of Convicted Fake Army General to Victim in Lagos | Latest Nigeria News Today The News Chronicle:
EFCC Hands Over Forfeited Properties of Convicted Fake Army General to Victim in Lagos | Latest Nigeria News Today
EFCC Hands Over Forfeited Assets of Convicted Fake Army General to Victim of N266.5M Fraud Newsmakers:
EFCC Hands Over Forfeited Assets of Convicted Fake Army General to Victim of N266.5M Fraud


   More Picks
1 Police Commission union declares indefinite strike over breach of agreement - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 Obasanjo is mobilising support for Peter Obi but he will fail - Deji Adeyanju says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Nigerian army eliminates 57 terrorists, top Islamic State commanders in 2 weeks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Minimum Wage In Nigeria Should Not Be Less Than N100,000, Not N30,000 — AAC President Candidate, Sowore - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
5 MRNA Vaccine: Buhari Welcomes Exploratory Interactions Between Nigerian Scientists, BioNTech - Leadership, 19 hours ago
6 Funke Akindele's reaction to JJC Skillz's birthday message leaves many in hope for a reunion - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Police kill suspected kidnapper, arrest 3 cult suspects in Edo - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 Have the hustlers finally ousted Kenya’s dynasties?, By Azu Ishiekwene - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
9 Battle Of Supremacy: Ruger and Buju Fight For Who Is Bigger Once Again! | See Now! - Too Xclusive, 18 hours ago
10 EFCC hands over fake army general's forfeited property to victim in Lagos - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info