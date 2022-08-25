Post News
News at a Glance
EFCC hands over fake army general's forfeited property to victim in Lagos
Daily Post
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over a property located at 1A, Joke Ayo Street, Riverside Estate, Alagbado, Lagos, as well
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Convicted fake Army Gen forfeits multi-million assets to defrauded victim in Lagos
EFCC:
EFCC Hands Over Forfeited Properties of Convicted Fake Army General to Victim in Lagos The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has handed over a property located at 1A, Joke Ayo Street, Riverside Estate, Alagbado, ..
The Herald:
EFCC Hands Over Forfeited Properties of Convicted Fake Army General to Victim in Lagos
Tori News:
EFCC Hands Over Fake Army General’s Forfeited Property To Victim In Lagos
The Will:
EFCC Hands Over Forfeited Property Of Convicted Fake Army General To Victims In Lagos
The News Chronicle:
EFCC Hands Over Forfeited Properties of Convicted Fake Army General to Victim in Lagos | Latest Nigeria News Today
Newsmakers:
EFCC Hands Over Forfeited Assets of Convicted Fake Army General to Victim of N266.5M Fraud
