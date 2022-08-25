Post News
News at a Glance
Police Commission union declares indefinite strike over breach of agreement
Legit
- On Thursday, the Police Service Commission union threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over a breach of agreement by IGP Usman Baba and the management.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Police commission union declares indefinite strike
Nigerian Tribune:
Police service union announces indefinite strike
The Nation:
Police commission workers threaten indefinite strike
Vanguard News:
Poor welfare: Police commission union announces indefinite strike
The Sun:
Police commission union to embark on indefinite strike
Tori News:
Police Commission Union Declares Indefinite Strike
The Eagle Online:
Police commission union declares indefinite strike
The Street Journal:
Police commission union to begin indefinite strike over 'breach of working conditions' on August 29
News Break:
Police Embark On Indefinite Strike
Nigerian Eye:
Police commission workers declare strike over ‘breach of working conditions’
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Police Commission Union Declares Indefinite Strike | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija News:
Police Union Embarks On Indefinite Strike
Republican Nigeria:
Police commission union declares indefinite strike
Talk Glitz:
Police Service Commission Union Announces Indefinite Strike
Kanyi Daily:
Nigerian Police Commission Declares Indefinite Strike Over ‘Breach Of Working Conditions’
Politics Nigeria:
Police commission workers declare indefinite strike
More Picks
1
Police Commission union declares indefinite strike over breach of agreement -
Legit,
19 hours ago
2
Obasanjo is mobilising support for Peter Obi but he will fail - Deji Adeyanju says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
Nigerian army eliminates 57 terrorists, top Islamic State commanders in 2 weeks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Minimum Wage In Nigeria Should Not Be Less Than N100,000, Not N30,000 — AAC President Candidate, Sowore -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
5
Funke Akindele's reaction to JJC Skillz's birthday message leaves many in hope for a reunion - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Police kill suspected kidnapper, arrest 3 cult suspects in Edo -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
7
Have the hustlers finally ousted Kenya’s dynasties?, By Azu Ishiekwene -
Premium Times,
21 hours ago
8
Battle Of Supremacy: Ruger and Buju Fight For Who Is Bigger Once Again! | See Now! -
Too Xclusive,
18 hours ago
9
EFCC hands over fake army general's forfeited property to victim in Lagos -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
I Paid N32m For A House In Lagos 14 Years Ago, House And Money I Haven Seen - Comedian Basketmouth Laments -
Tori News,
19 hours ago
