Battle Of Supremacy: Ruger and Buju Fight For Who Is Bigger Once Again! | See Now! Too Xclusive - Last Updated on Aug 25, 2022 | 16:47 by Tommy Nigerian singers, Buju and Ruger are at it again! Buju Drags Ruger For Body Shaming Him. The music stars are dragging each other and their careers on Twitter. It all began when Ruger hopped on Twitter to ...



News Credibility Score: 99%