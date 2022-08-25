Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Obasanjo is mobilising support for Peter Obi but he will fail - Deji Adeyanju says
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Deji Adeyanju has said he has information that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been mobilising support for the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to become Nigeria's president in 2023.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Obasanjo mobilizing support for Obi, but he’ll fail – Adeyanju Daily Post:
Obasanjo mobilizing support for Obi, but he’ll fail – Adeyanju
2023 Elections: Obasanjo Is Mobilising Support For Peter Obi - Deji Adeyanju Alleges Tori News:
2023 Elections: Obasanjo Is Mobilising Support For Peter Obi - Deji Adeyanju Alleges
Deji Adeyanju Reveals What Obasanjo And Peter Obi Are Cooking Ahead Of 2023 News Break:
Deji Adeyanju Reveals What Obasanjo And Peter Obi Are Cooking Ahead Of 2023
Obasanjo is mobilising support for Peter Obi but he will fail Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Obasanjo is mobilising support for Peter Obi but he will fail
Obasanjo mobilizing support for Obi, but he’ll fail – Adeyanju Nigerian Eye:
Obasanjo mobilizing support for Obi, but he’ll fail – Adeyanju
#Obasanjo Will Fail For Mobilising Support For Peter Obi – Deji Adeyanju The Genius Media:
#Obasanjo Will Fail For Mobilising Support For Peter Obi – Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju Says Peter Obi Will Fail Despite Obasanjo’s Support Mojidelano:
Deji Adeyanju Says Peter Obi Will Fail Despite Obasanjo’s Support
Obasanjo mobilizing support for Obi, but he’ll fail – Adeyanju See Naija:
Obasanjo mobilizing support for Obi, but he’ll fail – Adeyanju
2023: Naija News:
2023: 'Obasanjo Is Mobilizing Support For Peter Obi But He Will Come Distant 3rd' - Adeyanju
2023 presidency: Obasanjo soliciting support, funds for Peter Obi – Adeyanju Within Nigeria:
2023 presidency: Obasanjo soliciting support, funds for Peter Obi – Adeyanju
2023 Presidency: Peter Obi will not win despite Obasanjo’s support - Adeyanju - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
2023 Presidency: Peter Obi will not win despite Obasanjo’s support - Adeyanju - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Police Commission union declares indefinite strike over breach of agreement - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 Obasanjo is mobilising support for Peter Obi but he will fail - Deji Adeyanju says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Nigerian army eliminates 57 terrorists, top Islamic State commanders in 2 weeks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Minimum Wage In Nigeria Should Not Be Less Than N100,000, Not N30,000 — AAC President Candidate, Sowore - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
5 Funke Akindele's reaction to JJC Skillz's birthday message leaves many in hope for a reunion - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Police kill suspected kidnapper, arrest 3 cult suspects in Edo - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
7 Have the hustlers finally ousted Kenya’s dynasties?, By Azu Ishiekwene - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
8 Battle Of Supremacy: Ruger and Buju Fight For Who Is Bigger Once Again! | See Now! - Too Xclusive, 18 hours ago
9 EFCC hands over fake army general's forfeited property to victim in Lagos - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 I Paid N32m For A House In Lagos 14 Years Ago, House And Money I Haven Seen - Comedian Basketmouth Laments - Tori News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info