Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Funke Akindele's reaction to JJC Skillz's birthday message leaves many in hope for a reunion - Kemi Filani News
Kemi Filani Blog  - Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has divided the internet with her reaction to estranged husband, JJC Skillz's birthday message.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why I celebrated Funke Akindele despite separation - JJC Skillz Daily Post:
Why I celebrated Funke Akindele despite separation - JJC Skillz
JJC Skillz Reveals Reason For Funke Akindele Birthday Post JJC Skillz, the estranged husband of actress and politician, Funke Akindele, has revealed why he sent her a public birthday message on Wednesday despite their separation. The Punch:
JJC Skillz Reveals Reason For Funke Akindele Birthday Post JJC Skillz, the estranged husband of actress and politician, Funke Akindele, has revealed why he sent her a public birthday message on Wednesday despite their separation.
JJC Skillz gives reason for celebrating Funke Akindele Legit:
JJC Skillz gives reason for celebrating Funke Akindele's 45th birthday, fans hail his maturity (video)
Why I celebrated my ex-wife, Funke Akindele, on her birthday —JJC Skillz Ripples Nigeria:
Why I celebrated my ex-wife, Funke Akindele, on her birthday —JJC Skillz
We Had Almost Seven Years Of A Lovely Relationship - JJC Skillz Reveals Why He Sent A Shoutout To His Ex-wife Funke Akindele On Her 45th Birthday (Video) Tori News:
We Had Almost Seven Years Of A Lovely Relationship - JJC Skillz Reveals Why He Sent A Shoutout To His Ex-wife Funke Akindele On Her 45th Birthday (Video)
Funke Akindele The Street Journal:
Funke Akindele's estranged husband, JJC Skillz reveals reason for birthday post
Reactions trail Funke Akindele Gist Reel:
Reactions trail Funke Akindele's reply to ex-husband following birthday surprise
‘I Really Loved Her’ – JJC Skillz Speaks On Birthday Message To Funke Akindele Naija News:
‘I Really Loved Her’ – JJC Skillz Speaks On Birthday Message To Funke Akindele
JJC Skillz Gives Reason For Celebrating Estranged Wife, Funke Akindele’s 45th Birthday (Video) Mojidelano:
JJC Skillz Gives Reason For Celebrating Estranged Wife, Funke Akindele’s 45th Birthday (Video)
Videos From Funke Akindele 45th Birthday Party Talk Glitz:
Videos From Funke Akindele 45th Birthday Party


   More Picks
1 Police Commission union declares indefinite strike over breach of agreement - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 Ogun police arrest 23-year-old lady for allegedly selling her 3-weeks old baby for N600k - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema wins UEFA Men's Player of the Year award - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 'Zulum ordered police to seal up Borno NNPP secretariat ahead of Kwankwaso's visit' - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
5 Obasanjo is mobilising support for Peter Obi but he will fail - Deji Adeyanju says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Junketing Nigerian Leaders, Wike, Four Other Governors Finally Meet Atiku In London Over 2023 Elections - Sahara Reporters, 2 hours ago
7 “Showcase Yourself On Your Instagram Page” – Don Jazzy Advices Upcoming Artistes, As He Reveals How He Discovered Ayra Starr & Other Artists - Gbextra Online Portal, 21 hours ago
8 Funke Akindele's reaction to JJC Skillz's birthday message leaves many in hope for a reunion - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Nigerian army eliminates 57 terrorists, top Islamic State commanders in 2 weeks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Commotion As Fire Outbreak In Kano Hospital Claims Man - Tori News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info