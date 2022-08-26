Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
N’Delta stakeholders to Buhari: Don’t appoint another sole administrator for NDDC
Vanguard News
- N’Delta stakeholders to Buhari: Don’t appoint another sole administrator for NDDC
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
N’Delta stakeholders warn against appointing another NDDC sole administrator
This Day:
N’Delta Group to Buhari: Don’t Appoint Another Sole Administrator for NDDC Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to disregard calls for the appointment of another sole administrator to
PM News:
Niger Delta stakeholders to Buhari: We want NDDC board not administrator - P.M. News
The Street Journal:
N’Delta Stakeholders Warn Against Appointing Another NDDC Sole Administrator
