Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


N’Delta stakeholders to Buhari: Don’t appoint another sole administrator for NDDC
News photo Vanguard News  - N’Delta stakeholders to Buhari: Don’t appoint another sole administrator for NDDC

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

N’Delta stakeholders warn against appointing another NDDC sole administrator The Guardian:
N’Delta stakeholders warn against appointing another NDDC sole administrator
N’Delta Group to Buhari: Don’t Appoint Another Sole Administrator for NDDC Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to disregard calls for the appointment of another sole administrator to This Day:
N’Delta Group to Buhari: Don’t Appoint Another Sole Administrator for NDDC Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to disregard calls for the appointment of another sole administrator to
Niger Delta stakeholders to Buhari: We want NDDC board not administrator - P.M. News PM News:
Niger Delta stakeholders to Buhari: We want NDDC board not administrator - P.M. News
N’Delta Stakeholders Warn Against Appointing Another NDDC Sole Administrator The Street Journal:
N’Delta Stakeholders Warn Against Appointing Another NDDC Sole Administrator


   More Picks
1 Police Commission union declares indefinite strike over breach of agreement - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 Ogun police arrest 23-year-old lady for allegedly selling her 3-weeks old baby for N600k - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema wins UEFA Men's Player of the Year award - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 'Zulum ordered police to seal up Borno NNPP secretariat ahead of Kwankwaso's visit' - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
5 Obasanjo is mobilising support for Peter Obi but he will fail - Deji Adeyanju says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Junketing Nigerian Leaders, Wike, Four Other Governors Finally Meet Atiku In London Over 2023 Elections - Sahara Reporters, 2 hours ago
7 “Showcase Yourself On Your Instagram Page” – Don Jazzy Advices Upcoming Artistes, As He Reveals How He Discovered Ayra Starr & Other Artists - Gbextra Online Portal, 21 hours ago
8 Funke Akindele's reaction to JJC Skillz's birthday message leaves many in hope for a reunion - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Nigerian army eliminates 57 terrorists, top Islamic State commanders in 2 weeks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Commotion As Fire Outbreak In Kano Hospital Claims Man - Tori News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info