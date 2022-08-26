FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: D’Tigers battle Cote d’Ivoire The Nation - Nigeria’s D’Tigers will start their campaign in Window 4 of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers when they take on the host – Cote d’Ivoire, who have been unbeaten in their last four matches today at Palais des Sports Treichville in ...



News Credibility Score: 99%