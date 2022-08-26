Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

(Video) NBA President Says Some Lawyers 'Stole Phones' At Lagos Annual Conference Click the link below to watch
TVC News  - (Video) NBA President Says Some Lawyers 'Stole Phones' At Lagos Annual Conference Click the link below to watch

13 hours ago
Lawyers Stole Phones, Bags At NBA Conference, Olumide Akpata Laments The president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, has revealed that some lawyers engaged in stealing during the association’s annual conference. The Punch:
