Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Germany Signs Deal To Return Ownership Of Stolen Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
KOKO TV Nigeria  - Germany signed an agreement on Thursday to transfer ownership to Nigeria of the Benin Bronzes, among Africa’s most culturally significant artefacts which were looted in the 19th century.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Germany signs deal to return stolen Benin artefacts The Punch:
Germany signs deal to return stolen Benin artefacts
Germany signs deal to return Nigeria’s Benin Bronzes Hope for Nigeria:
Germany signs deal to return Nigeria’s Benin Bronzes
Germany To Return Nigeria’s Stolen  Bronzes Okay Africa:
Germany To Return Nigeria’s Stolen  Bronzes
Germany To Return Stolen Bronze Artifacts To Nigeria Independent:
Germany To Return Stolen Bronze Artifacts To Nigeria
Germany Agrees to Return 512 Stolen Benin Artefacts to Nigeria Business Post Nigeria:
Germany Agrees to Return 512 Stolen Benin Artefacts to Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Junketing Nigerian Leaders, Wike, Four Other Governors Finally Meet Atiku In London Over 2023 Elections - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
2 Lagos police arrest fake soldier and the supplier of his military uniforms - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Soludo debunks claim of gold being discovered in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Motorist "arrests" policeman who tried to apprehend him for driving against traffic (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 2023: What we achieved with London trip — Wike, Ortom, Ikpeazu - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 2023: APC chieftain warns Wike against returning to Atiku, says ‘beware of dagger’s syndrome - Daily Nigerian, 11 hours ago
7 Moment Bella Shmurda ordered the security to fish out a fan who disrespected him at a concert (video) - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
8 Soso Soberekon tells parents why their male children should also be prepared for marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Fuel will sell for N250 per litre, pure water N50, cement N6,000, Army and police will protest ' Primate Ayodele predicts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Hands Over Multi-million Naira Property Of Fake Nigerian Army General To Victim In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info