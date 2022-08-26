Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Do Tinubu and Shettima Present an Existential Threat to Christians? By Femi Fani-Kayode
News photo The Boss Newspapers  - “For us Christians in the North, the Muslim-Muslim ticket is existential. It is designed to oppress, kill and eliminate us from the political and economic system”- Dr. Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria. I am very ...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Do Tinubu and Shettima present an existential threat to Christians? The Cable:
Do Tinubu and Shettima present an existential threat to Christians?
Do Tinubu and Shettima present an existential threat to Christians?, By Femi Fani-Kayode Premium Times:
Do Tinubu and Shettima present an existential threat to Christians?, By Femi Fani-Kayode
Do Tinubu, shettima present existential threat to Christians?, by Femi Fani-Kayode The Eagle Online:
Do Tinubu, shettima present existential threat to Christians?, by Femi Fani-Kayode
Do Tinubu and Shettima present an existential threat to Christians? By Femi Fani-Kayode Sundiata Post:
Do Tinubu and Shettima present an existential threat to Christians? By Femi Fani-Kayode


   More Picks
1 Junketing Nigerian Leaders, Wike, Four Other Governors Finally Meet Atiku In London Over 2023 Elections - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
2 Nigeria's economy grew by 3.54% in Q2 2022 - NBS - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 I place Nigeria above friendship - Momodu speaks on encounter with Tinubu’s wife - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 Soludo debunks claim of gold being discovered in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Fuel will sell for N250 per litre, pure water N50, cement N6,000, Army and police will protest ' Primate Ayodele predicts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Education Minister Adamu jets out amid unresolved FG, ASUU strike - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Moment Bella Shmurda ordered the security to fish out a fan who disrespected him at a concert (video) - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
8 Soso Soberekon tells parents why their male children should also be prepared for marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Moderna files lawsuit against Pfizer over patent theft in first Covid vaccine technology - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 2023: APC chieftain warns Wike against returning to Atiku, says ‘beware of dagger’s syndrome - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info