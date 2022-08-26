Do Tinubu and Shettima Present an Existential Threat to Christians? By Femi Fani-Kayode The Boss Newspapers - “For us Christians in the North, the Muslim-Muslim ticket is existential. It is designed to oppress, kill and eliminate us from the political and economic system”- Dr. Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria. I am very ...



News Credibility Score: 99%