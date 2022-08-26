Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My cousin was burnt to death in Bayelsa after being accused of a crime he didn't commit - Nigerian singer Paper Corleone, laments
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian musician, Asikpi Tombra a.k.a. Payper Corleone has lamented over the killing of his cousin by mob in Bayelsa State. The rapper, who disclosed this on Thursday, August 25, said his cousin identified as Tammy was burnt to death over a crime he ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

My Cousin Was Burnt To Death In Bayelsa After Being Accused Of A Crime He Didn Tori News:
My Cousin Was Burnt To Death In Bayelsa After Being Accused Of A Crime He Didn't Commit - Nigerian Singer Cries Out
My cousin was burnt to death in Bayelsa after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
My cousin was burnt to death in Bayelsa after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit
My cousin was burnt to death in Bayelsa after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit – Nigerian singer Paper Corleone, laments Naija Log:
My cousin was burnt to death in Bayelsa after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit – Nigerian singer Paper Corleone, laments
My cousin was burnt to death in Bayelsa after being accused of a crime he didn Gist Punch:
My cousin was burnt to death in Bayelsa after being accused of a crime he didn't commit


   More Picks
1 Junketing Nigerian Leaders, Wike, Four Other Governors Finally Meet Atiku In London Over 2023 Elections - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
2 Lagos police arrest fake soldier and the supplier of his military uniforms - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Soludo debunks claim of gold being discovered in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Motorist "arrests" policeman who tried to apprehend him for driving against traffic (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 2023: What we achieved with London trip — Wike, Ortom, Ikpeazu - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 2023: APC chieftain warns Wike against returning to Atiku, says ‘beware of dagger’s syndrome - Daily Nigerian, 11 hours ago
7 Moment Bella Shmurda ordered the security to fish out a fan who disrespected him at a concert (video) - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
8 Soso Soberekon tells parents why their male children should also be prepared for marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Fuel will sell for N250 per litre, pure water N50, cement N6,000, Army and police will protest ' Primate Ayodele predicts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Hands Over Multi-million Naira Property Of Fake Nigerian Army General To Victim In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info