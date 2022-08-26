Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NSCDC, EFCC to collaborate in fight against corruption, insecurity
News photo The Guardian  - The Kwara Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Friday, reiterated its commitment to partner with sister security agencies in the fight against crime and corruption.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NSCDC, EFCC to collaborate in fight against corruption, insecurity Prompt News:
NSCDC, EFCC to collaborate in fight against corruption, insecurity
NSCDC, EFCC to collaborate in fight against corruption, insecurity News Diary Online:
NSCDC, EFCC to collaborate in fight against corruption, insecurity
EFCC, NSCDC to Collaborate in Fight Against Insecurity, Corruption Economic Confidential:
EFCC, NSCDC to Collaborate in Fight Against Insecurity, Corruption
NSCDC partners EFCC in fight against corruption, insecurity National Accord:
NSCDC partners EFCC in fight against corruption, insecurity


   More Picks
1 Junketing Nigerian Leaders, Wike, Four Other Governors Finally Meet Atiku In London Over 2023 Elections - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
2 Lagos police arrest fake soldier and the supplier of his military uniforms - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Soludo debunks claim of gold being discovered in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Motorist "arrests" policeman who tried to apprehend him for driving against traffic (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 2023: What we achieved with London trip — Wike, Ortom, Ikpeazu - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 2023: APC chieftain warns Wike against returning to Atiku, says ‘beware of dagger’s syndrome - Daily Nigerian, 11 hours ago
7 Moment Bella Shmurda ordered the security to fish out a fan who disrespected him at a concert (video) - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
8 Soso Soberekon tells parents why their male children should also be prepared for marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Fuel will sell for N250 per litre, pure water N50, cement N6,000, Army and police will protest ' Primate Ayodele predicts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Hands Over Multi-million Naira Property Of Fake Nigerian Army General To Victim In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info