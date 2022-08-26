Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Trapped funds: British airways closes inventory in Nigeria
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Trapped funds: British airways closes inventory in Nigeria

The British flag carrier, British Airways has given the federal government an ultimatum within when to pay its trapped funds or watch it pull out from Nigeria by ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

British Airways suspends ticket sales over trapped funds The Punch:
British Airways suspends ticket sales over trapped funds
Trapped funds: NANTA denies saying British Airways would suspend flights December – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Trapped funds: NANTA denies saying British Airways would suspend flights December – The Sun Nigeria
Trapped Funds: British Airways Blocks Travel Agents From Issuing Tickets The Nigeria Lawyer:
Trapped Funds: British Airways Blocks Travel Agents From Issuing Tickets
British Airways on verge of stopping tickets sales in Nigeria News Wire NGR:
British Airways on verge of stopping tickets sales in Nigeria
British Airways To Close Nigerian Route Over Trapped $464 million Mojidelano:
British Airways To Close Nigerian Route Over Trapped $464 million


   More Picks
1 Junketing Nigerian Leaders, Wike, Four Other Governors Finally Meet Atiku In London Over 2023 Elections - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
2 Nigeria's economy grew by 3.54% in Q2 2022 - NBS - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 I place Nigeria above friendship - Momodu speaks on encounter with Tinubu’s wife - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 Soludo debunks claim of gold being discovered in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Fuel will sell for N250 per litre, pure water N50, cement N6,000, Army and police will protest ' Primate Ayodele predicts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Education Minister Adamu jets out amid unresolved FG, ASUU strike - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Moment Bella Shmurda ordered the security to fish out a fan who disrespected him at a concert (video) - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
8 Soso Soberekon tells parents why their male children should also be prepared for marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Moderna files lawsuit against Pfizer over patent theft in first Covid vaccine technology - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 2023: APC chieftain warns Wike against returning to Atiku, says ‘beware of dagger’s syndrome - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info