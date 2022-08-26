Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria partners Israel and Japan on manufacture of electric automobiles
AIT  - The Nigerian Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with Israeli and Japanese companies to commence assembling and manufacture of environmentally friendly, green, electric and smart automobiles by 2023.

