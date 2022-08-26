Nigeria's Anti-Corruption Agency, EFCC Arrests 21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Benin, Abuja Sahara Reporters - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it arrested 21 suspected internet fraudsters in separate operations in Abuja, Nigeria's capital and Benin City, Edo State Capital. The commission in a statement issued on Friday by its Head ...



News Credibility Score: 99%