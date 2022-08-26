Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria's Anti-Corruption Agency, EFCC Arrests 21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Benin, Abuja
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it arrested 21 suspected internet fraudsters in separate operations in Abuja, Nigeria's capital and Benin City, Edo State Capital. The commission in a statement issued on Friday by its Head ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC arrests 10 internet fraud suspects in Abuja Vanguard News:
EFCC arrests 10 internet fraud suspects in Abuja
EFCC:
EFCC Arrests 11 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Benin Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Benin Zonal Command on Thursday August 25, 2022 arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City, Edo State.
EFCC Arrests 21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Benin, Abuja (Photo) Tori News:
EFCC Arrests 21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Benin, Abuja (Photo)
EFCC Arrests 10 Internet Fraud Suspects in Abuja | Latest Nigeria News Today The News Chronicle:
EFCC Arrests 10 Internet Fraud Suspects in Abuja | Latest Nigeria News Today
EFCC Arrests 21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Abuja, Benin Naija News:
EFCC Arrests 21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Abuja, Benin


   More Picks
1 Junketing Nigerian Leaders, Wike, Four Other Governors Finally Meet Atiku In London Over 2023 Elections - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
2 Lagos police arrest fake soldier and the supplier of his military uniforms - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Soludo debunks claim of gold being discovered in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Motorist "arrests" policeman who tried to apprehend him for driving against traffic (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 2023: What we achieved with London trip — Wike, Ortom, Ikpeazu - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 2023: APC chieftain warns Wike against returning to Atiku, says ‘beware of dagger’s syndrome - Daily Nigerian, 11 hours ago
7 Moment Bella Shmurda ordered the security to fish out a fan who disrespected him at a concert (video) - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
8 Soso Soberekon tells parents why their male children should also be prepared for marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Fuel will sell for N250 per litre, pure water N50, cement N6,000, Army and police will protest ' Primate Ayodele predicts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Hands Over Multi-million Naira Property Of Fake Nigerian Army General To Victim In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info