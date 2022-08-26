Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fuel will sell for N250 per litre, pure water N50, cement N6,000, Army and police will protest ' Primate Ayodele predicts
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted that the economic situation of Nigeria will get worse, to the point where fuel would sell for N250 per litre, and pure water will sell for N50. The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church warned that the rate of ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

