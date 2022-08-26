Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


(FULL LIST) Europa League: Man Utd To Face Real Sociedad As Arsenal Draw PSV
Channels Television  -     2021 Europa league finalists, Manchester United, have been seeded to face Real Sociedad, Moldovan club outfit FC Sheriff and Cypriot team Omononia. in the group stage of the 2022/23 tournament.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man United to face Real Sociedad in Europa League, Arsenal draw PSV The Guardian:
Man United to face Real Sociedad in Europa League, Arsenal draw PSV
Arsenal to face PSV on return to Europe, Manchester United draw Real Sociedad Peoples Gazette:
Arsenal to face PSV on return to Europe, Manchester United draw Real Sociedad
Europa League Draw – Arsenal To Play PSV, Man Utd Gets Real Sociedad KOKO TV Nigeria:
Europa League Draw – Arsenal To Play PSV, Man Utd Gets Real Sociedad
Europa League: Arsenal, PSV, Man U, Real Sociedad know foes + Full fixtures The Eagle Online:
Europa League: Arsenal, PSV, Man U, Real Sociedad know foes + Full fixtures
UEFA Europa League Draw: Manchester United and Arsenal know their opponents | Latest Nigeria News Today The News Chronicle:
UEFA Europa League Draw: Manchester United and Arsenal know their opponents | Latest Nigeria News Today


   More Picks
1 Junketing Nigerian Leaders, Wike, Four Other Governors Finally Meet Atiku In London Over 2023 Elections - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
2 Nigeria's economy grew by 3.54% in Q2 2022 - NBS - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 I place Nigeria above friendship - Momodu speaks on encounter with Tinubu’s wife - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 Soludo debunks claim of gold being discovered in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Fuel will sell for N250 per litre, pure water N50, cement N6,000, Army and police will protest ' Primate Ayodele predicts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Education Minister Adamu jets out amid unresolved FG, ASUU strike - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Moment Bella Shmurda ordered the security to fish out a fan who disrespected him at a concert (video) - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
8 Soso Soberekon tells parents why their male children should also be prepared for marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Moderna files lawsuit against Pfizer over patent theft in first Covid vaccine technology - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 2023: APC chieftain warns Wike against returning to Atiku, says ‘beware of dagger’s syndrome - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info