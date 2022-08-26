Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Soludo debunks claim of gold being discovered in Anambra
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Governor Chukwuma Soludo has debunked claims of gold being discovered in Anambra state which he governs.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Soludo debunks news of gold discovery in Anambra
The Punch:
Gold not discovered in Anambra - Soludo
Premium Times:
Soludo debunks ‘discovery’ of $900 trillion worth of gold reserve in Anambra
The Sun:
Soludo denies finding gold in Anambra
Tori News:
Soludo Gives Update Following Reports That Gold Worth $900 trillion Was Discovered In Anambra
Independent:
News Of Gold Discovery In Anambra Fake – Soludo
The News Chronicle:
PHOTO NEWS: Governor of Anambra State Charles Soludo rebuffed 20m worth of gold tonnes discovery claims.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Gold Not Discovered In Anambra – Soludo | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Republican Nigeria:
Soludo speaks on news of gold discovery in Anambra
Talk Glitz:
No Gold Discovered In Anambra - Soludo
More Picks
1
Junketing Nigerian Leaders, Wike, Four Other Governors Finally Meet Atiku In London Over 2023 Elections -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
2
Lagos police arrest fake soldier and the supplier of his military uniforms -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
Soludo debunks claim of gold being discovered in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Motorist "arrests" policeman who tried to apprehend him for driving against traffic (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
2023: What we achieved with London trip — Wike, Ortom, Ikpeazu -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
6
2023: APC chieftain warns Wike against returning to Atiku, says ‘beware of dagger’s syndrome -
Daily Nigerian,
11 hours ago
7
Moment Bella Shmurda ordered the security to fish out a fan who disrespected him at a concert (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
6 hours ago
8
Soso Soberekon tells parents why their male children should also be prepared for marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Fuel will sell for N250 per litre, pure water N50, cement N6,000, Army and police will protest ' Primate Ayodele predicts -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Hands Over Multi-million Naira Property Of Fake Nigerian Army General To Victim In Lagos -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
