COVID-19 and insecurity poses a challenge to the onslaught of the re-emerging variants of the polio viruses - Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has blamed the re-emerging polio variants in Nigeria on insecurity and COVID-19. Ehanire who spoke at an anniversary celebration of wild poliovirus eradication in Nigeria, said huge investments and sacrifices were ...

8 hours ago
