Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Moment Bella Shmurda ordered the security to fish out a fan who disrespected him at a concert (video)
Yaba Left Online
- Popular Nigerian singer, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, otherwise known as Bella Shmurda, recently confronted a concertgoer who disrespected him at an event.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Correct NG:
Moment Bella Shmurda ordered security to fish out fan who disrespected him at concert
The Dabigal Blog:
Moment Bella Shmurda ordered the security to fish out a fan who disrespected him at a concert (video)
Top Naija:
Moment Bella Shmurda called his security to fish out a fan who disrespected him at a concert
Naija on Point:
Moment Bella Shmurda ordered security to fish out fan who disrespected him at concert
Gist Lovers:
Moment Bella Shmurda ordered security to fish out fan who disrespected him at concert
Mp3 Bullet:
Bella Shmurda orders security to hijack fan over disrespect at a concert
See Naija:
Moment Bella Shmurda ordered the security to fish out a fan who disrespected him at a concert
Naija Parrot:
Moment Bella Shmurda ordered the security to fish out a fan who disrespected him at a concert (video)
More Picks
1
Junketing Nigerian Leaders, Wike, Four Other Governors Finally Meet Atiku In London Over 2023 Elections -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
2
Lagos police arrest fake soldier and the supplier of his military uniforms -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
Soludo debunks claim of gold being discovered in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Motorist "arrests" policeman who tried to apprehend him for driving against traffic (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
2023: What we achieved with London trip — Wike, Ortom, Ikpeazu -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
6
2023: APC chieftain warns Wike against returning to Atiku, says ‘beware of dagger’s syndrome -
Daily Nigerian,
11 hours ago
7
Moment Bella Shmurda ordered the security to fish out a fan who disrespected him at a concert (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
6 hours ago
8
Soso Soberekon tells parents why their male children should also be prepared for marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Fuel will sell for N250 per litre, pure water N50, cement N6,000, Army and police will protest ' Primate Ayodele predicts -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Hands Over Multi-million Naira Property Of Fake Nigerian Army General To Victim In Lagos -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
