Newcastle United sign striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for club-record £63m







The Magpies confirmed on Friday, August 26, that the 22 Linda Ikeji Blog - Newcastle United have completed the signing of striker Alexander Isak for a club-record £63m fee from Real Sociedad.The Magpies confirmed on Friday, August 26, that the 22



News Credibility Score: 99%