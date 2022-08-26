Nigeria's economy grew by 3.54% in Q2 2022 - NBS Linda Ikeji Blog - The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday August 26, disclosed that Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.54 percent year-on-year in real terms in the second quarter of 2022. The GDP increase is an improvement from the 3.11 percent ...



News Credibility Score: 99%