Naira Marley’s former lawyer bags two years
News photo The Nation  - Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja High Court in Lagos on Friday sentenced a lawyer, Taiwo Oreagba, to two years imprisonment for soliciting a N4million bribe.Justice Taiwo convicted Oreagba, who once represented "Am I a Yahoo boy?" crooner Naira

15 hours ago
