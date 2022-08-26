"I feel empty, alone and afraid" Maureen Esisi mourns her father one week after his death







The fashion designer announced on August 19 that her dad has passed on.







Today, exactly o Linda Ikeji Blog - Maureen Esisi has gone on Instagram to mourn her father one week after his death.The fashion designer announced on August 19 that her dad has passed on.Today, exactly o



News Credibility Score: 99%