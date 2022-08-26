Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

India Under-17 Women’s World Cup Back On As FIFA Lift Ban
Channels Television  - The under-17 Women's World Cup will go ahead in India from October 11 after world governing body FIFA lifted a suspension on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

