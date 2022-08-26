Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Family members of girl, 17, who entered taxi in Lagos and found herself in Bauchi are asked to identify her at the police station
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 17-year-old girl who left her home in Lagos to run errands 'found herself in Bauchi after entering a taxi.'

 

The Bauchi State police Command PRO SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil 

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Girl Who Went Missing In Lagos Found In Bauchi – Police Channels Television:
Girl Who Went Missing In Lagos Found In Bauchi – Police
Missing Lagos 17-year-old girl found in Bauchi The Punch:
Missing Lagos 17-year-old girl found in Bauchi
Photo Of 17-Year-Old Girl Who Left Home In Lagos To Run Errands Only To Find Herself In Bauchi Naija Loaded:
Photo Of 17-Year-Old Girl Who Left Home In Lagos To Run Errands Only To Find Herself In Bauchi
Girl Who Went Missing In Lagos Found In Bauchi – Police Information Nigeria:
Girl Who Went Missing In Lagos Found In Bauchi – Police
Girl, 17, vanishes in Lagos on Thursday, found in Bauchi on Friday The Herald:
Girl, 17, vanishes in Lagos on Thursday, found in Bauchi on Friday
Photo Of 17-Year-Old Girl Who Left Home In Lagos To Run Errands Only To Find Herself In Bauchi Tori News:
Photo Of 17-Year-Old Girl Who Left Home In Lagos To Run Errands Only To Find Herself In Bauchi
Missing Lagos 17-Year-Old Girl Found In Bauchi KOKO TV Nigeria:
Missing Lagos 17-Year-Old Girl Found In Bauchi
17-year-old girl missing in Lagos found in Bauchi The Street Journal:
17-year-old girl missing in Lagos found in Bauchi
17-year-old girl missing in Lagos found in Bauchi The Eagle Online:
17-year-old girl missing in Lagos found in Bauchi
Police Seek Parents Of 17-Year Old Girl Who Boarded A Taxi In Lagos And Found Herself In Bauchi | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Police Seek Parents Of 17-Year Old Girl Who Boarded A Taxi In Lagos And Found Herself In Bauchi | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Missing Teenage From Lagos Found In Bauchi Naija News:
Missing Teenage From Lagos Found In Bauchi


   More Picks
1 Osimhen is a Napoli player and wants to play in the Champions League - Victor Osimhen?s Agent reacts to reports of swap deal involving Cristiano Ronaldo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Family members of girl, 17, who entered taxi in Lagos and found herself in Bauchi are asked to identify her at the police station - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Peter Obi now national project, says Ohanaeze - The Punch, 16 hours ago
4 Moderna files lawsuit against Pfizer over patent theft in first Covid vaccine technology - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Why I ‘deliberately’ wore sneakers to NBA conference — Shettima - The Nation, 12 hours ago
6 Kebbi Magistrate's wife arrested after he was stabbed to death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Gov Sule submits APC convention report, returns unspent N20m - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 We are not a quack institution, Kaduna University replies ASUU president - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Chichi breaks down as Biggie issues fresh punishment - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Naira Marley’s former lawyer bags two years - The Nation, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info