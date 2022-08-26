Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We are not a quack institution, Kaduna University replies ASUU president
Nigerian Tribune  - The management of the Kaduna State university has said the whole world was taken aback by the unguided, misleading and derogatory statement by the ASUU

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ASUU president, Osodeke under fire for calling universities ‘quacks’ Daily Post:
ASUU president, Osodeke under fire for calling universities ‘quacks’
Only quack universities are on strike – ASUU President Yaba Left Online:
Only quack universities are on strike – ASUU President
EKSU Blasts ASUU President, Says Not A Quack University Tori News:
EKSU Blasts ASUU President, Says Not A Quack University
KWASU not a quack university - Management replies ASUU President Pulse Nigeria:
KWASU not a quack university - Management replies ASUU President
Ekiti state university blast ASUU president Nigerian Eye:
Ekiti state university blast ASUU president
We are not quacks: KASU, EKSU blast ASUU President Osodeke PM News:
We are not quacks: KASU, EKSU blast ASUU President Osodeke


   More Picks
1 Junketing Nigerian Leaders, Wike, Four Other Governors Finally Meet Atiku In London Over 2023 Elections - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
2 I place Nigeria above friendship - Momodu speaks on encounter with Tinubu’s wife - Legit, 18 hours ago
3 Soludo debunks claim of gold being discovered in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Fuel will sell for N250 per litre, pure water N50, cement N6,000, Army and police will protest ' Primate Ayodele predicts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Education Minister Adamu jets out amid unresolved FG, ASUU strike - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Moment Bella Shmurda ordered the security to fish out a fan who disrespected him at a concert (video) - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
7 Soso Soberekon tells parents why their male children should also be prepared for marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Moderna files lawsuit against Pfizer over patent theft in first Covid vaccine technology - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 2023: APC chieftain warns Wike against returning to Atiku, says ‘beware of dagger’s syndrome - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
10 Osimhen is a Napoli player and wants to play in the Champions League - Victor Osimhen?s Agent reacts to reports of swap deal involving Cristiano Ronaldo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info